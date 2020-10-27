India records less than 40k COVID-19 cases in single day after 3 months

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (October 27) reported less than 40,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day after a span of over three months. As per the Ministry of Health data, 36,470 new COVID-19 infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

The new fatalities registered during the same period also remained under 500 for the second consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities in India.

India's COVID-19 caseload now stands at 79,46,429 out of which 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. The national recovery rate is now at to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row. There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload.

Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, the 60-lakh mark on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The 488 new fatalities include 84 from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 54 from Delhi, 43 from Chhattisgarh, 42 from Karnataka and 32 from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,19,502 deaths reported so far in the country include 43,348 from Maharashtra followed by 10,956 from Tamil Nadu, 10,947 from Karnataka, 6,904 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,546 from West Bengal, 6,312 from Delhi, 4,125 from Punjab and 3,690 from Gujarat.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data across India:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 6 3997 14 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 28770 2090 773548 3972 6606 19 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2174 86 12182 231 35 2 4 Assam 14891 2619 188587 2832 908 2 5 Bihar 9355 367 201942 1024 1058 9 6 Chandigarh 633 20 13230 63 222 4 7 Chhattisgarh 22093 1650 153654 3256 1861 43 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 1 3176 1 2 9 Delhi 25786 958 327390 3736 6312 54 10 Goa 2517 59 39433 343 582 6 11 Gujarat 13716 198 150513 1102 3690 4 12 Haryana 10154 141 147566 1284 1737 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 2511 22 17782 192 293 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7296 269 83485 627 1444 6 15 Jharkhand 5666 178 93368 392 872 6 16 Karnataka 75442 5627 719558 8715 10947 42 17 Kerala 93848 2840 302017 7107 1352 20 18 Ladakh 691 45 5216 90 71 19 Madhya Pradesh 10857 380 154222 1095 2890 5 20 Maharashtra 134657 6344 1470660 9905 43348 84 21 Manipur 4223 57 13057 200 144 5 22 Meghalaya 1514 91 7471 139 81 23 Mizoram 315 25 2212 9 0 24 Nagaland 1838 33 6792 68 33 2 25 Odisha 15331 537 266105 2003 1259 14 26 Puducherry 3758 46 29990 189 588 27 Punjab 4219 2 123047 326 4125 8 28 Rajasthan 16233 435 169962 2226 1853 14 29 Sikkim 245 1 3530 5 65 1 30 Tamil Nadu 29268 1338 671489 4014 10956 32 31 Telengana 17890 721 213466 1554 1315 4 32 Tripura 1796 49 28153 84 344 1 33 Uttarakhand 4080 345 55663 705 1001 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 26652 665 438521 2450 6904 22 35 West Bengal 37190 173 310086 3889 6546 59 Total# 625857 27860 7201070 63842 119502 488

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested up to October 26 with 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.