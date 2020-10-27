India records less than 40k COVID-19 cases in single day after 3 months

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (October 27) reported less than 40,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day after a span of over three months. As per the Ministry of Health data, 36,470 new COVID-19 infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours.
The new fatalities registered during the same period also remained under 500 for the second consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities in India.
India's COVID-19 caseload now stands at 79,46,429 out of which 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. The national recovery rate is now at to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row. There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload.
Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, the 60-lakh mark on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
The 488 new fatalities include 84 from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 54 from Delhi, 43 from Chhattisgarh, 42 from Karnataka and 32 from Tamil Nadu.
The total 1,19,502 deaths reported so far in the country include 43,348 from Maharashtra followed by 10,956 from Tamil Nadu, 10,947 from Karnataka, 6,904 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,546 from West Bengal, 6,312 from Delhi, 4,125 from Punjab and 3,690 from Gujarat.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data across India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|198
|6
|3997
|14
|58
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|28770
|2090
|773548
|3972
|6606
|19
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2174
|86
|12182
|231
|35
|2
|4
|Assam
|14891
|2619
|188587
|2832
|908
|2
|5
|Bihar
|9355
|367
|201942
|1024
|1058
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|633
|20
|13230
|63
|222
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22093
|1650
|153654
|3256
|1861
|43
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|50
|1
|3176
|1
|2
|9
|Delhi
|25786
|958
|327390
|3736
|6312
|54
|10
|Goa
|2517
|59
|39433
|343
|582
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|13716
|198
|150513
|1102
|3690
|4
|12
|Haryana
|10154
|141
|147566
|1284
|1737
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2511
|22
|17782
|192
|293
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7296
|269
|83485
|627
|1444
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|5666
|178
|93368
|392
|872
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|75442
|5627
|719558
|8715
|10947
|42
|17
|Kerala
|93848
|2840
|302017
|7107
|1352
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|691
|45
|5216
|90
|71
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10857
|380
|154222
|1095
|2890
|5
|20
|Maharashtra
|134657
|6344
|1470660
|9905
|43348
|84
|21
|Manipur
|4223
|57
|13057
|200
|144
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|1514
|91
|7471
|139
|81
|23
|Mizoram
|315
|25
|2212
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1838
|33
|6792
|68
|33
|2
|25
|Odisha
|15331
|537
|266105
|2003
|1259
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|3758
|46
|29990
|189
|588
|27
|Punjab
|4219
|2
|123047
|326
|4125
|8
|28
|Rajasthan
|16233
|435
|169962
|2226
|1853
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|245
|1
|3530
|5
|65
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|29268
|1338
|671489
|4014
|10956
|32
|31
|Telengana
|17890
|721
|213466
|1554
|1315
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1796
|49
|28153
|84
|344
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4080
|345
|55663
|705
|1001
|8
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|26652
|665
|438521
|2450
|6904
|22
|35
|West Bengal
|37190
|173
|310086
|3889
|6546
|59
|Total#
|625857
|27860
|7201070
|63842
|119502
|488
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested up to October 26 with 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.