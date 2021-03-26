हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India records more than 59,000 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since October

India recorded over 59,118 cases on Friday, which is the highest single-day rise in 2021. The new infections recorded on Friday pushed the nationwide tally to 1.18 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India records more than 59,000 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since October
File Photo

New Delhi: India recorded over 59,118 cases on Friday, which is the highest single-day rise in 2021. The new infections recorded on Friday pushed the nationwide tally to 1.18 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Adding to the worry, the country's active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark. Now, nations active cases tally stands at 4,21,066, with the recovery rate further dropping to 95.09 percent.

India registered an increase for the 16th day in a row. The death count also increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data showed.

Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state in the country with 26,00,833 cases. On Friday, the state had alone added 35,952 new coronavirus infections to the tally, which is the state's highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the financial capital of the country also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day. With 111 fatalities reported yesterday, the death toll reached 53,795.

