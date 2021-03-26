India records more than 59,000 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since October

New Delhi: India recorded over 59,118 cases on Friday, which is the highest single-day rise in 2021. The new infections recorded on Friday pushed the nationwide tally to 1.18 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Adding to the worry, the country's active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark. Now, nations active cases tally stands at 4,21,066, with the recovery rate further dropping to 95.09 percent.

India registered an increase for the 16th day in a row. The death count also increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data showed.

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,18,46,652

Total recoveries: 1,12,64,637

Active cases: 4,21,066

Death toll: 1,60,949 Total vaccination: 5,55,04,440 pic.twitter.com/GEzQNlbjLb — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state in the country with 26,00,833 cases. On Friday, the state had alone added 35,952 new coronavirus infections to the tally, which is the state's highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the financial capital of the country also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day. With 111 fatalities reported yesterday, the death toll reached 53,795.

