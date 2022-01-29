India records over 2.35 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 2,35,532 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,93,198, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 29, 2022). The active cases stand at 20,04,333.

A decrease of 1,01,278 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,35,939 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,83,60,710.

The active cases comprise 4.91 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.89 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​165.04 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually review the Covid-19 situation, public health preparedness as well as response measures being taken in the context of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh today at 3 pm.

Earlier on Friday, Mandaviya conducted a high-level meeting with Southern states and UT`s Health Minister`s and stressed upon e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, Monitoring home isolation and increasing RTPCR in States which are reporting lower percentage testing.

He also requested the states to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the 15-17 years age group and those whose second dose is due. The Union Health Minister also said that testing should be ramped up in the States where it has gone down.

