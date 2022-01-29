Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till February 4- Check Covid-19 guidelines here

New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Friday (January 28, 2022) extended the night curfew imposed in 27 cities in the state till February 4, 2022 to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am.

The announcement to extend the night curfew restrictions came after a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

After the meeting, the officials in a release stated that though number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours.

Earlier, on January 21, after witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the state the authorities had imposed a night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier.

The tenure of the curfew between 10 pm to 6am was to end on January 29, so the decision was taken to extend it, an official said.

While shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlors, etc are allowed to operate till 10 pm, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24 hours, said the release.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 12,131 new coronavirus infections and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday evening.

The caseload rose to 11,32,791 and death toll reached 10,375, it said in a release. During the same period, 22,070 persons recovered from Covid-19, taking the tally of recoveries to 10,14,501. The rate of recovery now stands at 89.56 per cent. Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of new infections at 4,046.

