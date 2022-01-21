India records over 3.47 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths; Omicron tally climbs to 9,692

New Delhi: India recorded 3,47,254 new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,88,396, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (January 21, 2022). The active cases stand at 20,18,825.

An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,51,777 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,60,58,806.

Daily positivity rate: 17.94% 9,692 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 4.36% since yesterday pic.twitter.com/CqU32s5iva — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent.

India has also recorded 9,692 Omicron infections till now, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There has been a 4.36 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​160.43 crore.

