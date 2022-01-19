Mumbai past Covid-19 peak, planning to open schools by January-end, says Commissioner

New Delhi: As daily Covid-19 cases continue to dip in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday (January 18, 2022) said that the city had moved past the peak.

He also stated that the daily case count is likely to fall further over the coming days and that they are planning to re-open schools from this month-end.

"We expect the numbers to come down to levels of 1,000-2,000 by January 26, and we are now planning to re-open schools by January 27," Chahal told an English daily.

The statement, however, came on a day when the city's daily coronavirus cases marginally rose after dropping for five consecutive days.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 6,149 coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the BMC said in a bulletin.

The new cases rose by 193 from a day ago, but fatalities dropped by five.

With fresh additions, the Covid-19 tally increased to 10,11,967, while the death toll jumped to 16,476, the city civic body said.

The number of active cases has now also dipped below the 50,000-mark and the financial capital's positivity rate stood at 12.89 per cent, up from 12.51 per cent on Monday.

According to the bulletin, 47,700 new tests were carried out in the city, slightly more than a day ago, taking their cumulative tally to 1,47,17,804.

12,810 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 948,744 and leaving the state with 44,084 active coronavirus infections.

The growth rate of Covid-19 infections in the country's financial capital stood at 1.10 per cent between January 11 and January 17, while the case doubling rate was 61 days.

The city, notably, had logged 20,971 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV