India registers 3.62 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a day, 4,120 deaths

NEW DELHI: Amid signs of a decline in coronavirus cases, India on Thursday recorded 3.62 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data.

With this, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 2,37,03,665 with 3,62,727 new infections, the Union Health Ministry data said.

The fatalities due to COVID-19 increased to 2,58,317 with 4,120 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,52,181 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country. As many as 17,72,14,256 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

India witnessed a record 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and registered 3.48 lakh new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).

India's death toll has now climbed to 2.54 lakh, while the total caseload has mounted to 2.33 crore after 3,48,421 fresh COVID-19 infections. There are now 37.04 lakh active coronavirus cases across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with the States and UTs to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs.

He briefed the states on the action taken by the Centre in controlling the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 and shared with them the work done by the Task Force and Expert Groups constituted by the Government of India on crucial matters like improvement and augmentation of health infrastructure, research & production of vaccines, the welfare of poor people, vaccination and supply of oxygen.

