Indo-China dispute

India rejects China's illegal occupation along border areas: MEA on Pentagon report

File Photo

New Delhi: China has undertaken construction activities along the border areas but India has not accepted the illegal occupation, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (November 11).

The ministry said that the government has taken note of the US defence department report that makes reference to construction activities by the Chinese side along India-China border areas.

“As stated earlier, China has undertaken construction activities in past along border areas including in areas it has illegally occupied for decades,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“India has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor has it accepted unjustified Chinese claims,” he added.

