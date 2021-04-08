India reports 1.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike so far

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India recorded 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,28,574.

As per the Health Ministry data released at 8 AM on Thursday (April 8), 685 deaths and 59,258 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload has reached 9,10,319 while the death toll stands at 1,66,862 in the country.

India remains the third-most affected nation globally, behind the United States and Brazil. The active cases stand at above nine lakh, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, the MoHFW data stated.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases, its highest ever single-day spike. While 322 lives were lost due to the coronavirus in the state.

The top five worst-affected states are- Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).

Out of the total 1,66,862 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, 56,652 fatalities are from Maharashtra, 12,821 from Tamil Nadu, 12,731 from Karnataka, 11,133 from Delhi, 10,363 from West Bengal, 8,964 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,278 from Punjab and 7,262 from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India has administered over 9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the health ministry informed on Thursday. Around 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested by April 7, 2021, including 12,37,781 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785.

(With inputs from agencies)

