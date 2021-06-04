India reports 1.32 lakh new cases in 24 hours, lowest deaths since April 26

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend in the daily cases of coronavirus infection, India on Friday recorded 1.32 lakh new cases and 2,713 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry data released this morning showed a minimal decline in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,32,364 more people testing positive.

The daily COVID-19 tally stood at 1,34,154 on Thursday. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,85,74,350, the highest across the world.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 16,35,993 active cases across the country, while 2,65,97,655 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,07,071 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

On the fatalities front, India saw the least number of deaths since 26 April with 2,713 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,40,702.

Among the states, Maharashtra had on Thursday reported 15,229 new coronavirus cases and 307 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 57,91,413 and the death toll to 97,394.

Delhi recorded 487 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.61 percent, and 45 fatalities on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has so far tested 35,74,33,846 samples for Covid-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 20,75,428 samples were tested on Thursday.

On the other hand, the country has administered 22,41,09,448 anti-Covid jabs till date. As many as 28,75,286 doses out of the total were given in the last 24 hours. While several states flag a dearth of vaccines, the central government has said that is making all efforts to increase the supply.

Amid a domestic shortage of supply, India is in line to get fresh supplies of Covid-19 vaccines directly from the US as well as from the Biden administration’s contribution to COVAX.

According to plans unveiled on Thursday, the US will share 80 million doses of vaccines with the world by June end.

