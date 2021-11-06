हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 255 days

Active infections now account for less than 1% of the total cases and currently stand at 0.43%. 

India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 255 days
Representational Image

New Delhi: India reported 10,929 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and the country's active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 255 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday (November 6, 2021) morning. Active infections now account for less than 1% of the total cases and currently stand at 0.43%. 

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The Health Ministry informed that 61.39 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country and that the daily positivity rate is currently at 1.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.27 per cent. 

The country also saw 392 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India has so far recorded more than 4.60 lakh fatalities and over 3.37 crore recoveries.

This is noteworthy that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It then went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 this year and then three crores on June 23. 

Meanwhile, 107.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 india
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA/SA, Postman, MTS posts in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT4M8S

DNA: If you wish to travel to space, this is how you can do!