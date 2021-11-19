India reports 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,44,89,623and the total death toll to 4,65,082, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (November 19, 2021).

The country also recorded 12,789 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,38,97,921. A decrease of 2,142 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

#COVID19 | Of the 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries & 459 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6111 cases, 7202 recoveries, and 51 deaths. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Currently, there are a total of 1,26,620 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 0.37 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 46 days. Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.92 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 56 days, according to the health ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 115.23 crore.

Live TV