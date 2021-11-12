हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India reports 12,516 new COVID-19 cases, 501 deaths in last 24 hours

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,37,416, which comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

India reports 12,516 new COVID-19 cases, 501 deaths in last 24 hours
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country`s tally of infections to 3,44,14,186, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the count of active cases in the country has declined to 1,37,416, which is the lowest in 267 days.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 50,000 for 138 days. The tally of active cases has declined to 1,37,416, which comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The country also recorded 13,155 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number total recoveries in the country to 3,38,14,080. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent. This has been less than 2 per cent for 39 days, the ministry said.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,62,690, with 501 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the country is currently at 1.34.According to the health ministry, a total of 11,65,286 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India has so far conducted a total of 62,10,67,350 COVID-19 tests. Moreover, with the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,10,79,51,225 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus pandemicPandemic 2020India
Next
Story

New travel guidelines for international passengers announced, kids under 5 exempted from Covid-19 testing

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Three terrorists shot dead by security forces in Kulgam