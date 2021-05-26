Truth behind viral pic of man driving with COVID positive daughter’s body for 85 kms as ambulance drivers demand Rs 35000!

New Delhi: A picture of a Rajasthan man carrying his daughter’s corpse tied to the front seat of his car went viral on social media and it was alleged that he was forced to do so as ambulance drivers asked for an exorbitant price. However, as per a report, the same is being denied by the father.

As per a Navbharat Times (NBT) report, the father, Mahavir Singh, has denied that he was asked to pay Rs 16000-35000 by ambulance drivers for a distance of 85 kilometres from Kota to Jhalawar to carry the body of his daughter who reportedly died of COVID-19. He said no ambulance person asked him for Rs 35000 and he took the body of his daughter Seema in the car as per his convenience.

In a phone interaction with NBT, Singh informed that he had no intention of taking the body from Kota to Jhalawar in an ambulance. Prasad said that he had already asked his son to bring a car from home after he learnt of Seema’s demise. And then, he carried the body on his front seat to his home town.

He added that he has written to the collector that no ambulance driver demanded Rs 35000 from him to carry the body.

