India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India has Wednesday reported 41,965 new cases COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

During this period, the country also reported 460 deaths due to the COVID-19, it added. There were 33,964 cases of recovery in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed. With this, India's total COVID-19 tally has reached 3,28,10,845, and there are 3,78,181 active cases currently.

India reports 41,965 new #COVID19 cases, 33,964 recoveries & 460 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,28,10,845

Active cases: 3,78,181

Total recoveries: 3,19,93,644

Death toll: 4,39,020 Total vaccination: 65,41,13,508 (1,33,18,718 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/aTNSwzEBhd — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

So far, the country has witnessed 3,19,93,644 cases of recovery from the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of 4,39,020 people in India.

With 30,941 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,27,68,880, while the active cases declined to 3,70,640 on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, the data said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Live TV