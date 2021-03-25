India reports 53,476 new COVID cases, 251 deaths in past 24 hours, biggest single-day spike in 5 months

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday, 25 March, reported 53,476 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,60,692.

This is the biggest one-day rise in cases since 23 October.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,95,192 active cases, while 1,12,31,650 patients have been discharged, with 26,490 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested up to 24 March, of which 10,65,021 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,65,021 samples were tested on March 24.

"A total number of samples tested up to March 24 is 23,75,03,882 including 10,65,021 samples tested yesterday," said ICMR.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 5,31,45,709 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

