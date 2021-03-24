Maharashtra reports 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic

New Delhi: Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-19-hit state in India and reported 31,855 new cases, which is the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, as per the official data released on Wednesday (March 24, 2021). Maharashtra also witnessed 95 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state's total caseload has now increased to 25,64,881, of which, 22,62,593 have recovered, while 53,684 have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai also recorded 5,190 new infections, which reportedly is also its highest single-day rise. Mumbai's total count has now jumped to 3,74,641.

The news comes hours after the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that two states - Maharashtra and Punjab are of grave concern.

"Two states - Maharashtra and Punjab are of grave concern that have shown a recent surge in new cases," said MoHWF in a press briefing.

In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik have been the worst affected districts. The MoHWF said that there are roughly three per cent active cases of COVID-19 and these are concentrated mainly in 10 districts -- nine in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra had registered 28,699 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control Director SK Singh commented on the new coronavirus variants and said 771 variants of concern (VOCs) have been detected in 18 states and union territories, which include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage.

"States having a larger pool of susceptible population are prone to witness a rise in cases. Whenever the susceptible population will lower their guard and not follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, they will get the infection, be it the normal virus or the mutants," he said.

He added, "There are only three variants of concern, detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. In addition to these, some other variants of interest have also been found in some states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, which need to be further analysed and investigated."

Meanwhile, India recorded 47,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, as per the Union Health Ministry. This is the highest reported single-day rise for the year 2021.

(This is a developing story)

