India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 563 days

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. During this period, the country also reported 7,995 recoveries and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said this morning.

“Single-day rise of 5,784 new COVID-19 infections, 252 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,47,03,644, death toll to 4,75,888,’’ the Health Ministry said.

With this, the county also saw a major decline in the number of daily COVID-19 infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the country have declined to 88,993, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of fresh cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now, the data suggested.

According to the health ministry data, the overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 34,703,644 including 475,888 deaths. The active caseload is the lowest in the last 563 days as it stood at 88,993.

COVID19 | India reports 5,784 new cases, 7,995 recoveries, & 252 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 88,993

Total recoveries: 3,41,38,763

Death toll: 4,75,888 Total vaccination: 133.8 crore doses pic.twitter.com/jp8gvBI2UG — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore.

A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 71 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 30 days, according to the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

Live TV