India reports over 2.40 lakh new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 3 lakh with 3,741 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.40 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took its total caseload to 2.65 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday (May 23, 2021).

There were 2,40,842 fresh infections, besides 3,741 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The country currently has 28,05,399 active cases. The Union Health Ministry's data also revealed that country saw 3,55,102 discharges in a day as well.

India is currently going through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and has lost a total of 2,99,266 lives to the coronavirus infection so far.

