India represents power of democracy: PM Modi at Joe Biden-hosted summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 10) said that the story of India serves as a clear message to the world that the power of democracy can, has and will always deliver. The PM made the statements while addressing the ‘Summit for Democracy’ videoconferencing.

Sharing his vision of democracy, the prime minister added, “Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people.”

Modi, while addressing the United States hosted the summit, said that he was proud to represent the world’s largest democracy in an event that is willing to counter the threat posed to the idea.

The leader further said that India’s struggle for freedom is a struggle that led to a democratic system, which keeps on flourishing even after the 75 years of independence. India's independence led to an unparalleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years, Modi said.

“India’s democracy is a story of unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres; it is a story of constant improvements,” added Modi.

The Indian PM also said that the democratic values are inbuilt in Indians and that’s why years of colonial suppression could not kill these values.

“Centuries of the colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of Indian people,” Modi added.

(With agency inputs)

