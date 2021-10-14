India resumes COVID-19 vaccine export to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Iran

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (October 14, 2021) said that it has sent coronavirus vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran according to the government's decision to resume their supplies.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government has decided to send the supplies to the neighbourhood initially.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently at the UN General Assembly that India will resume supply of coronavirus vaccines. We have decided to start with the neighbourhood," Bagchi said.

"As far as I know, vaccines have already gone to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran. We are constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation," he said.

Bagchi said the decision on further supplies will be based on India's production and demand.

"We will decide on further supplies based on our production and demand," he said.

Earlier, India was the world's largest producer of vaccines overall. The country had suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections in the second wave of COVID-19.

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

