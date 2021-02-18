India-Russia discuss bilateral relations: Key points of Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Sergey Lavrov meeting

Moscow: Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on an official visit to Moscow from 17-18 February 2021 for the India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations.

Foreign Secretary called on the Russian Foreign Minister H.E Mr. Sergey Lavrov yesterday (February 17). He handed over a letter of invitation from the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India at a mutually convenient date. Foreign Minister Lavrov accepted the invitation and expressed his desire to visit India at an early date.

During consultations with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Igor Morgulov yesterday, the two sides reviewed important aspects of bilateral relations and also exchanged views on regional and international issues. Both sides agreed on a roadmap for high-level exchanges this year, including the Annual Bilateral Summit.

Foreign Secretary also had an in-depth exchange of views with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Ryabkov today on multilateral issues focused particularly on disarmament and non-proliferation matters.

During his interaction at the Russian Diplomatic Academy the Foreign Secretary highlighted the importance of the India-Russia partnership in the global context. Foreign Secretary also had an enriching exchange of views with experts from prominent Russian think tanks today on bilateral as well as topical global issues.

The visit of Foreign Secretary was preceded by Foreign Office Consultations on UN Security Council (UNSC) matters and policy planning at DG level between the two sides on 15 February 2021 in Moscow.

The visit has been useful in further strengthening the close, strategic, special and privileged partnership between India and Russia by identifying an intensive plan of action for bilateral relations this year; agreements on new drivers of our strategic relations, including Russia’s keenness to invest in India under the ‘Atmanirbhar’ programme; as well as close coordination on the multilateral front in the context of India’s current tenure as a non-permanent member in the UNSC and the BRICS Presidency.

