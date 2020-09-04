India, Russia to hold biennial bilateral maritime naval exercise 'INDRA' from September 4-5

NEW DELHI: India and Russia will hold 11th edition of INDRA NAVY exercise, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the two naval forces in the Bay of Bengal from September 4-5.

“11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy is scheduled in the Bay of Bengal from September 4 to 5,” Indian Navy spokesperson said in a release.

Initiated in 2003, INDRA NAVY epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies, the spokesman said.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding & imbibing best practices between the two navies, & would involve surface & anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations, seamanship evolutions etc, the Indian Navy said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Russia these days, noted that these exercises demonstrated the common interests of both countries in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

“There was a substantial commonality in positions with respect to challenges at the regional and international levels in the areas of peace and security, reflective of the deep trust and confidence that both sides enjoy as strategic partners," according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

Singh conveyed appreciation for the steadfast support provided by Russia consistent with the defence and security needs of India, and in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which the Russian side had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems.

Both sides would continue to maintain contacts to ensure the timely delivery, the statement said.

The Defence Minister briefed Gen Shoigu on the `Make-in-India` defence programme in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

Both sides welcomed the advance stage of discussions for the establishment in India of an India-Russian Joint Venture for the production of AK203 assault rifles, which are considered one of the most modern weapons available for infantry forces.