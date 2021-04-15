Daily COVID-19 cases double in 10 days, country breaks record everyday

New Delhi: As the country is fighting against the rising COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, over nine states in India have recorded the highest single-day spike on Wednesday (April 14).

The daily COVID-19 cases in the country have doubled in the last 10 days.

India on Thursday reported a massive spike of 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, which took the total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

Nearly 10 days ago, when the country merely crossed the 1 lakh daily cases mark, the authorities promptly re-imposed several COVID-19 restrictions.

In the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, India has witnessed nine out of eleven days when the nation breached its own daily COVID-19 infection mark.

On Monday, when the country reported over 7000 less cases than a day before, many had their sigh of relief, thinking that this drop might be it.

As many were wondering, if we have already crossed the peak, the nation surprised them the following day. On Wednesday the country had registered its highest single-day spike with 184,372 fresh COVID-19 infections.

Individuals became cautious, more vigilant and even the government, in the view of rising cases, mulled over the question of offline CBSE Board examinations.

The death toll in the country has also climbed up to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities on Wednesday, which is the highest since October 18, 2020.

The recent surge in daily infections comes as the pandemic continues to spread alarmingly in several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

