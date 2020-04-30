हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Syed Akbaruddin

India’s UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin signs off on last day of office with a namaste

India's ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin who became quite famous for his fiery speeches at the world body is celebrating his last day in the office. The ambassador on Thursday shared a post on Twitter where he is seen in a video conference with the UN chief Antonio Guterres and talks about bowing out with a 'namaste'.

In the tweet he wrote: "Time to bow out, with the usual." The video attached with the tweet, Akbaruddin is seen folding his hands and explaining the significance of a 'namaste'.

Akbaruddin said, "When we leave or when we meet, we don't say 'Hello' or 'thanks' we say 'namaste' and as I end I would like to say 'namaste'."

Guterres in turn smiled and returns the gesture by saying namaste.

Akbaruddin is a 1985 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who had been serving as India's permanent representative at the United Nations was appointed to the post in January 2016. He will be succeeded by TS Trimurti who is currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

