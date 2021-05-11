हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WHO

COVID-19 cases and deaths plateauing globally, says WHO

However, WHO said that there will come a time when we can all take off our masks, but for most of the world's population who are not yet vaccinated, 'we're not there yet'.  

COVID-19 cases and deaths plateauing globally, says WHO
File Photo (Twitter/WHO)

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (May 10, 2021) said that the COVID-19 cases and deaths are plateauing globally, with declines in most regions including the two worst-affected regions, the Americas and Europe.

However, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world has been here before.

"Any decline is welcome, but we have been here before. Over the past year, many countries have experienced a declining trend in cases and deaths, have relaxed public health and social measures too quickly, and individuals have let down their guard, only for those hard-won gains to be lost," he said during a press briefing.

He added that coronavirus cases and deaths are still increasing rapidly in WHO's South-East Asia region, and there are countries in every region with increasing trends.

The WHO chief stated that globally, we are still in a perilous situation and the spread of variants, increased social mixing, the relaxation of public health and social measures and inequitable vaccination are all driving transmission.

"Yes, vaccines are reducing severe disease and death in countries that are fortunate enough to have them in sufficient quantities, and early results suggest that vaccines might also drive down transmission," he added.

He also said that there will come a time when we can all take off our masks when we no longer have to keep our distance from each other when we can once again go safely to concerts, sporting events, rallies and restaurants, but for most of the world's population who are not yet vaccinated, 'we're not there yet'.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WHOCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19: US authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot for children aged between 12 and 15

Must Watch

PT12M55S

Indian Navy arrives in India with around 4300 oxygen cylinders from abroad