COVID-19

India’s daily COVID-19 tally sees massive spike with 13,154 new infections; Omicron cases rise to 961

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,80,860, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (December 30, 2021). The active cases stand at 82,402.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,486 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,58,778. 

India has reported a total of 961 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 320 have recovered, the Health Ministry said. 

Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, Telangana 62, Tamil Nadu 45 and Karnataka 34. Other states and Union territories which have reported cases of the new variant are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab. 

The active cases comrpise 0.24 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,43,83,22,742, with 63,91,282 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

