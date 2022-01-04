हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India sees massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally nears 1,900

Fuelled by the Omicron variant, the country's active coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,71,830.

India sees massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally nears 1,900
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India continued to witness a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases and reported 37,379 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) morning.

Fuelled by the Omicron variant, the country's active caseload has now increased to 1,71,830.

According to the Health Ministry, India also recorded 11,007 recoveries and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has so far seen 3,43,06,414 recoveries and 4,82,017 coronavirus related fatalities.

Omicron cases in India near 1,900

India has so far reported 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant across 23 states and UTs, of which, 766 patients have recovered. Maharashtra with 568 Omicron infections, Delhi with 382, Kerala with 185 and Rajasthan with 174 cases have been the worst-hit states in the country.

