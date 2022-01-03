हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,700

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India records 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,700
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,893, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (January 3, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,45,582.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 10,846 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,95,407. 

India logged 175 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,700, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 639 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala at 156, Gujarat at 136 and Tamil Nadu at 121. 

A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab. 

Additionally, the active cases comprised 1 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.2 percent, the health ministry said. 

Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casescovid-19 deaths in indiaOmicronindia omicron casesOmicron scare
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4, to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several key projects

Must Watch

PT13M13S

1 Minute 1 Khabar- Vaccination starts for children in the country from today