India records 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,700

New Delhi: India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,893, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (January 3, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,45,582.

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Death toll: 4,81,893 Total vaccination: 1,45,68,89,306

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 10,846 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,95,407.

India logged 175 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,700, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 639 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala at 156, Gujarat at 136 and Tamil Nadu at 121.

A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

Additionally, the active cases comprised 1 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.2 percent, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

