India sees massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,47,417 new infections, Omicron tally reaches 5,488

An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,85,035, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 13, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,17,531.

An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 84,825 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,47,15,361.

India logged 620 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 5,488, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 2,162 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases (1,367), followed by Rajasthan (792), Delhi (549), Kerala (486) and Karnataka (479). 

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent, according to the ministry. Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​154.61 crore.

