WHO cautions against concurrent outbreaks of COVID-19, other diseases

Geneva: Amid surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned against concurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases during the coming spring.

WHO`s Health Emergencies program member, Maria van Kerkhove, on Wednesday, at a press briefing, said that this could happen as population mixing increases, and as other respiratory pathogens such as influenza circulate in spring. WHO also urged for preparedness against these concurrent outbreaks.

Omicron variant rapidly replacing Delta

According to the data, more than 15 million new COVID-19 cases were reported to WHO from around the world last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week. This has been driven by "the Omicron variant rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries," according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

While the number of patients being hospitalised is increasing in most countries, it is not at the level seen in previous waves. That is possibly due to the reduced severity of Omicron and widespread immunity from vaccination or previous infection, he said.

"Let`s be clear: while Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," said the WHO Chief.

Heavy burden on healthcare systems

The organisation has constantly warned that the sheer volume of cases is putting a heavy burden on healthcare systems. "We will have to see what happens as this virus evolves," said Van Kerkhove, warning of future outbreaks among those who are unvaccinated and not well protected.

Severe disease and death can be reduced by vaccination, as well as by improving clinical care, she added. However, this does depend on the nature of the interventions. The number of weekly reported deaths has remained stable since October 2021, at an average of 48,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

Massive surge in COVID cases in India

Meanwhile, India has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 fatalities on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

(With IANS inputs)

