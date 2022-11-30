topStoriesenglish
'India showing its might and transforming the world': Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on G20 presidency

India was, on November 16, handed over the G-20 presidency by Indonesia at the end of the two-day summit in Bali.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi attended the Global Tech Summit hosted by Carnegie India
  • She spoke about India assuming G20 presidency from December 1

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, at the Global Tech Summit hosted by Carnegie India, spoke about India assuming G20 presidency from December 1. He said that through this, India is showing its might on the global stage. As quoted by ANI, she said, "India is assuming G20 presidency. India is showing its might & transforming the world with its civilisational values. Digital infrastructure of India has shown the world how inclusion can happen that's leading to good governance & ease of doing business."

Meenakashi Lekhi was a keynote speaker at Global Tech Summit hosted by Carnegie India. 

 

She spoke about data wherein technology has helped the government in "exposing" a large number of "fake accounts" through which various government schemes were being enjoyed by people who did not deserve it.

"Implementation of Digital India is not an exclusionary process. It is not a process that you have to be tech-savvy to understand what technology is. It is an application of technology to a common man's benefit," she said.

India was on November 16 handed over the G-20 presidency by Indonesia at the end of the two-day summit in Bali.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the summit, PM Modi said that India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global "prime mover" to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next year.

He stated that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, and rising food and energy prices.

(With PTI inputs)

