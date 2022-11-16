'Taking charge at a time when the world is...': PM Modi as Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India after Bali Summit

New Delhi: India was on Wednesday (November 16, 2022) handed over the G-20 presidency by Indonesia at the end of the two-day summit in Bali. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the summit, PM Modi said that India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global "prime mover" to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next one year. He stated that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

"At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," Modi said.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.



India will officially assume G20 Presidency from 1st December.

Prime Minister also said that India's presidency of the G-20 is a proud occasion for every Indian and that the country will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states.

"Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy'. Together, we will make the G-20, a catalyst for global change," he stated.

"Over the next one year, we will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action," he said as he listed India's priorities for the G-20.

"The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today, and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution," he added.

He noted that LiFE that is a 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this.

"Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," the prime minister emphasised and said that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive.

"We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women's participation," he said.

It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change: PM Modi at the closing session of the G20 Summit in Bali

Modi said the G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony.

"All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies and comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).