हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal earthquake

India signs MoUs with Nepal to reconstruct earthquake-hit projects

The Indian Embassy said that these projects were damaged during the 2015 earthquake and will be reconstructed at a cost of NRs 420 crores.

India signs MoUs with Nepal to reconstruct earthquake-hit projects
File Photo

New Delhi: Embassy of India in Nepal and Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) signed MoUs for the reconstruction of 14 cultural heritage projects, and 103 health sector projects across various districts in Nepal. 

Issuing a statement, the Indian Embassy said these projects, damaged during the 2015 earthquake, will be reconstructed at a cost of NRs 420 crores.

"Under post-earthquake reconstruction package, Government of India (GoI) has allocated a total grant of USD 250 million, including USD 50 million each for education, cultural heritage and health sector, and USD 100 million for the Housing sector," said the statement.

"In total, 71 education sector projects, 28 cultural heritage sector projects in 7 districts, 147 health facilities in 10 districts and construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot is being undertaken with GoI grant assistance," it added.

The MoUs were signed by both sides in the presence of Karun Bansal, First Secretary (Development Partnership and Reconstruction) and Shyam Kishore Singh, Project Director, CLPIU (Bldg). 

CLPIU (Building) of NRA is the implementing agency for both health and cultural heritage sector projects.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nepal earthquakeEarthquake
Next
Story

Don't be content with a silver medal, aim for gold next time: Amit Shah to Mirabai Chanu

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Separate room reserved for offering namaz in Jharkhand assembly