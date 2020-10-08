India slams Pakistan at UN, seeks strong action against those supporting terrorism

Taking a tough stand against Pakistan at the United Nations, India has called for strong action against stated who support terrorism and how the international community has to speak in one voice on this problem.

India's first secretary at United Nations in New York, Yedla Umasankar said," We believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists and disrupt terror organizations/networks but should also identify/hold accountable and take strong measures against States that encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups."

He was speaking on "measures to eliminate international terrorism " at United Nations. India pointed out that "international community cannot and should not be selective in dealing with the terrorist groups or in dismantling terror infrastructure."

New Delhi also "strongly condemned direct or indirect financial assistance provided" by some States, which obviously means Pakistan.

The statement by India comes just days before the crucial FATF meeting, that could decide the further listing of Pakistan on the blacklist. The country is currently on greylist since 2018, which deter investors to come to Pakistan as the money might be used in the funding of terrorism.

At various global platforms, India has raised the issue of cross border terrorism, and this is something that other countries in the region like Afghanistan has also done.

Live TV

The statement said, "India has been and continues to be a victim of terrorism sponsored across our borders" and "no cause whatsoever or grievance can justify terrorism, including State-sponsored cross-border terrorism."

From Pulwama terror attack to Pathankot to 26/11 attack of 2008, Islamabad has been slow on acting on perpetrators responsible for the attacks, based inside its border.

India at the UN highlighted that it is committed to counter-terrorism by "exchanging information, capacity building for effective border controls, preventing misuse of modern technologies, monitoring and curbing illicit financial flows."