India stands united: Amit Shah rejects international propaganda in support of farmers' agitation

New Delhi: As the ongoing farmers protest grabbed international spotlight with pop star Rihanna's tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the comments by foreign individuals claiming no propaganda can deter India’s unity.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether".

No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021

Late on Tuesday night Rihanna tweeted to her 100 million followers: "Why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest?" while sharing a CNN article on the farmers' protest.

Her tweet was quickly followed by a flood of such messages, including one from teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and Lebanese-American former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement clarifying that facts on the issue must be ascertained before people rush to comment on it, and asserted that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".

The MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country has some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

The Centre insists that the laws will be beneficial for the farmers and has refused to repeal them.

The Centre said that in order to end the deadlock, it has held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers union representatives and also agreed to hold the implementation of the laws for 1 to 1.5 years but it was turned down.

Last week the farmers' tractor rally through Delhi turned violent after some groups went off course and stormed into the Red Fort, leading to the death of one person and injuries to hundreds of cops.

Since then the centre's containment measures have escalated, with barbed wire fences, concrete barricades and iron rods being used to stop farmers from advancing into Delhi, again.

