Mia Khalifa

After Rihanna, Mia Khalifa tweets on Indian farmers' protest, becomes top trend on Twitter!

Although we could not confirm the authenticity of her Twitter handle or whether she herself operates it, the account by the name of Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) tweeted on Indian farmers' protest in the national capital opposing the new farm bills.

After Rihanna, Mia Khalifa tweets on Indian farmers&#039; protest, becomes top trend on Twitter!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After international star, Rihanna shared her views on Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi against the new farm laws, former adult star Mia Khalifa too showed her support and dropped a tweet, reacting to the ongoing protest.

Although we could not confirm the authenticity of her Twitter handle or whether she herself operates it, the account by the name of Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) tweeted: What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest

Soon after her tweet, Mia Khalifa became a top trend on Twitter. 

Many celebs back home showered support to Rihanna in their own subtle ways such as Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Shibani Dandekar

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

 

