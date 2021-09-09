हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India still witnessing second wave of coronavirus, it's not over yet: Centre

The government said that out of the total cases reported last week, 68.59 per cent were from Kerala.

India still witnessing second wave of coronavirus, it's not over yet: Centre
Representational Image

New Delhi: India still witnessing the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Centre said in a press briefing on Thursday (September 9).

The government said that the second wave is not over yet and there are still many districts that are reporting a high rate of COVID-19 positivity.

“India's 35 districts are reporting weekly COVID positivity rate of over 10 per cent. In 30 districts it's between 5-10 per cent,” the Centre said.

It further said that out of the total cases reported last week, 68.59 per cent were from Kerala.

ICMR’s Dr Balram Bhargava advised people to keep the celebrations in the upcoming festival season low-key.

“Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced,” Dr Bhargava said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the total vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday, while average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September.

“18 pc of India's adult population received both doses of Covid vaccine, 58 pc administered at least one dose,” he said.

“In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.

