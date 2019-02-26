हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

India strikes PoK: PM Narendra Modi chairs meet on Cabinet Committee on Security

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister NirmalaSitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

India strikes PoK: PM Narendra Modi chairs meet on Cabinet Committee on Security
File photo

New Delhi: Hours after the airstrike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security to take stock of the situation. 

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

Hours earlier, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure, 12 days after the Pulwama terror attack.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said.

Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.

The US has said it supports India's 'Right to self-defence' in the back of the attack. 

Tags:
Indian Air ForcePakistan occupied KashmirSushma SwarajRajnath SinghBalakotSurgical Strike 2India strikeJaish
Next
Story

Indian Army strikes down Pakistani spy drone in Gujarat, hours after IAF's strike on terror camps

Must Watch

PT5M36S

India struck the biggest terror camp of Jaish in Balakot, many terrorists eliminated: Government

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close