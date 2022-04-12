हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HeliNa

India successfully carries out test firing of HELINA anti-tank missile

The missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. 

India successfully carries out test firing of HELINA anti-tank missile
On Monday, the missile, being equipped on the variants of indigenous ALH Dhruv chopper, was successfully flight tested at high-altitude ranges as part of user validation trials

New Delhi: India on Tuesday carried out yet another successful test of the indigenously developed helicopter launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' in high altitude conditions in Ladakh. 

The flight test was jointly conducted by teams of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

"India today carried out a successful test firing of the Helina anti-tank guided missile from the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter in high altitude areas of Ladakh. The missile was tested yesterday also in the same area where it successfully hit a simulated tank target," DRDO officials told ANI. 

On Monday, the missile, being equipped on the variants of indigenous ALH Dhruv chopper, was successfully flight tested at high-altitude ranges as part of user validation trials. 

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target. 

The missile is guided by an Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world, DRDO officials said. 

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams for the commendable job performed in difficult conditions. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HeliNaAnti-tank guided missileDRDOIndian ArmyIndian Air ForceIAF
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat

Must Watch

PT1M5S

'The new PM should end terrorism,' Rajnath Singh's advice to Pakistan