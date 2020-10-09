हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anti-radiation missile

India successfully test fires first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile Rudram

Rudram was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha at 10.30 am.

Twitter/@PCMohanMP

India on Friday successfully test-fired a new generation anti-radiation missile which will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force. The missile, Rudram, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound.

Rudram was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha at 10.30 am. The missile was launched from SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy. 

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges. 

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the missile. "New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," he tweeted.

In May 2019, the Indian Air successfully test-fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The BrahMos missile provides the IAF with a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

Anti-radiation missile Rudram
