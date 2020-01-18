India summons Pak official, lodges strong protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry summoned a senior Pakistan High Commission official on Friday and lodged a strong protest over recent abduction of three minor girls from the Hindu minority. Sources on Friday said that the Pakistani official was summoned in connection with the recent abduction of two minor girls - Shanti and Sarmi Meghwal - on January 14 and another girl - Mehak - was abducted on January 15.

The Pakistani official was informed of India’s “serious concerns” about such incidents, sources said.

The development came against the backdrop of bilateral relations being at the lowest point in recent years following tensions over Kashmir and other issues.

According to reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwa, from the Hindu minority group were abducted on January 14.

They belong to Umar village in Tharparkar district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, which has a large Hindu population.

Live TV

In another incident, a minor Hindu girl named Mehak was abducted from Jacobabad district of Sindh on January 15.

“Pakistan has been informed about the grave concerns expressed by various quarters of Indian civil society at such shocking and deplorable incidents involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community,” the sources said.

India has lodged several protests with Pakistan in recent months over the alleged abduction and forcible marriage of women from the Hindu minority.