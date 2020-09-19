India surpasses US to become country with highest number of global COVID-19 recoveries

New Delhi: India on Saturday (September 19, 2020) surpassed the United States (US) to record the most number of COVID-19 recoveries across the world, said the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has so far reported more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) coronavirus recoveries which reportedly accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries. The US, on the other hand, has registered 41,91,894 COVID-19 recoveries to date.

India's coronavirus recovery rate on Saturday improved to 79.28%.



(Photo source: PIB)

"Centre-led focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There was record single day of 95,880 recoveries across India on Friday.

As per the government data, 90% of the new recovered cases were reported from 16 states and UTs.

Of the new recovered cases, about 60% were reported from five states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo source: PIB)

While Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23%), Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3%) to the single-day recoveries.

The government data also said that 90% of the total COVID-19 recoveries have been reported from 15 different states and UTs.



(Photo source: PIB)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "Drawing from global emerging evidence, these have been regularly revised and strengthened. India has allowed for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid recovery in COVID patients."

They added, "Supervised home/facility isolation for mild and moderate cases, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have enabled seamless and efficient patient management."

Meanwhile, India`s COVID-19 case tally on Saturday crossed the 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours. The single-day spike of 93,337 infections, 1,247 fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 caseload to 53,08,014 and the death count to 85,619.