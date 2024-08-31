India To Get Above-Normal Rainfall in September: IMD Predicts Continued Monsoon Activity

As India enters the final stretch of the monsoon season, the country is set to experience above-normal rainfall, continuing the trend observed in August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra announced that rainfall in September is expected to exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9 millimeters (6.6 inches).



Risks of Floods and Extreme Weather

The IMD has also warned of potential risks associated with the heavy rainfall. Regions in northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These areas are at risk of floods, landslides, mudslides, and landslips. "There could be episodes of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially leading to floods. We should remain cautious," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated.

Low-Pressure Systems and Rainfall Distribution

The IMD anticipates that a low-pressure system will develop over the Bay of Bengal each week throughout September, leading to widespread rainfall across the country. However, certain regions, including the extreme northwest, parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, northeastern Uttar Pradesh, and much of northeast India, may experience below-normal rainfall. These drier conditions could pose challenges for local agriculture and water resources in these areas.