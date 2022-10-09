India to host UNSC members for special meeting on counter-terrorism on Oct 28, 29

New Delhi: India will host diplomats of the United Nations Security Council along with other member states for a key meeting of Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28-29.India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022.

During a press conference on Saturday in New York, India`s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said that UN CTC members will pay homage to the victims of horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

She also said that the special meeting of the UNSC CTC on "Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes" will be held on October 28 and in New Delhi on October 29.

"Terror constitutes the most serious threat to the international community," she said and added, "members of the UN Counter-terror committee will pay homage to victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai."

India is set to host a UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai and Delhi which will focus on the rapid developments of 3 significant technologies used by terrorists - the Internet and social media, terrorism financing, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), she said.

It will provide opportunities to discuss existing and evolving threats, the deployment of new and emerging technology to counter those threats, continuing challenges and good practices, as well as a range of related human rights and gender considerations.

With the prevalence of technology and the rapid rise in digitization, the use of new and emerging technologies to counter-terrorism is a topic of growing interest among the Member States, policymakers and researchers, particularly in the context of the increasing role played by technology in terrorism and counter-terrorism.

This is addressed by the Security Council in a number of counter-terrorism-related resolutions, most recently resolution 2617 (2021), which explicitly cited "emerging technologies".

Mindful of the increasing threat posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies, the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee has decided to hold a Special Meeting on this theme, with the support of its Executive Directorate (CTED).

The Special Meeting to be hosted by India will be conducted in the six official languages of the United Nations and be open to the wider United Nations membership and other relevant stakeholders, to include United Nations organizations, international and regional organizations, civil society organizations, private-sector entities, and members of Committee`s Executive Directorate (CTED) Global Research Network.

