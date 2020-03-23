India to stop all domestic passenger flights from March 24 midnight, Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew across state and other top news of March 23, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 23, 2020.

1) India to stop all domestic passenger flights from March 24 midnight to stop coronavirus COVID-19 spread

India will stop all domestic passenger flights from the midnight of March 24, 2020, to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19. According to the central government, the operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall stop from 23:59 hours Indian Standard Time on March 24. Read more here

2) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew across state to check spread of coronavirus COVID-19

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (March 23) imposed curfew across the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a message to people of Maharashtra, through social media, Thackeray said the country, as well as the state, are going through a major crisis. The moment you see me on TV, you must be thinking that once again I have come to say something. Read more here

3) Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: Supreme Court asks states, UTs to consider releasing prisoners to decongest jails

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 23) directed all states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The top court said overcrowding of prisons is a matter of serious concern, particularly in the present context of coronavirus (COVID-19). Read more here

4) People not taking COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown seriously, says PM Modi as death toll reaches 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 23) expressed disappointment over the fact that people across India are not taking lockdown 'seriously' and urged the people to follow instructions by the authorities in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The prime minister also directed the state governments to follow the preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Centre to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"Please save yourself and your family by following the rules seriously. I urge state governments to ensure that the rules and guidelines are adhered to," tweeted the PM. Read more

5) Govt issues advisory for social media platform to curb false news on coronavirus COVID-19

In the wake of the alarming situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country the Indian government has issued advisory for all social media platforms to take responsibility of misinformation related to coronavirus on their feeds, and ensure that they don't spread any false news which could create panic among the mass. Read more here

6) Coronavirus: Postponement of 2020 Olympics Games possible, cancellation 'not on agenda', says IOC

Amid the rising coronavirus cases across the globe, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday (March 22) announced that there is no plan to cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympics but it is likely that the marquee event would be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

"The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," said Bach. Read more

7) Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka welcome birth of son Rio Raina

Out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka, who were expecting their second child, are now proud parents of a baby boy.

The 33-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him and wife Priyanka with their new-born baby.

Raina further revealed that he and his wife have named their son and Gracia's little brother--Rio Raina. Read more

8) Amitabh Bachchan deletes 'amavasya' tweet after severe backlash

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday was heavily criticised for one of his tweets, which claimed vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells as part of Sunday's Janata Curfew would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was 'amavasya', the darkest day of the month.

Bachchan's tweet comes in the wake of several similar fake news stories misinterpreting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of clapping and clanging plates to express gratitude to those providing essential services during this global health crisis. Read here

9) Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spend time together at home during quarantine break