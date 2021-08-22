हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan crisis

India to vaccinate Afghan returnees against polio, announces Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

This is to be noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

Mandaviya also shared a photo of the vaccination drive at the Delhi International Airport

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (August 22, 2021) announced that the Afghanistan returnees will be vaccinated against polio for free as a preventive measure against the wild polio virus. 

"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & IPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health," Mandaviya said and shared a photo of the vaccination drive at the Delhi International Airport.

This is to be noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF due to the grim situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over.

India had earlier evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul.

