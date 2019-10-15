India under PM Narendra Modi has 'zero-tolerance' towards terror, says Amit Shah at NSG 35th raising day function

Manesar (Haryana): India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the policy is non-negotiable, declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at Manesar near Gurugram. Addressing National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on the organisation's 35th raising day, Shah pointed out that terror groups and their sympathisers are a major hindrance in the progress of the country.

"India is secure under the watch of NSG which is capable of tackling any terror threat. We have a policy of zero-tolerance for terror. India has been facing Pakistan-sponsored and financed terror groups for the past several years," said Shah.

He claimed that abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which ended the former state's special status has brought peace to the terror-hit region, especially the Kashmir Valley. "Prime Minister Modi has taken a massive step in uprooting terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370," he argued.

Black Cat commandos of the NSG also demonstrated their skills in neutralising terror attacks during the function.

Raised with the basic philosophy of swift and speedy strike, and immediate withdrawal from the theatre of action, the NSG is mandated to handle acts of terrorism in any part India. The commando force is modelled on the pattern of the United Kingdom's SAS and GSG-9 of Germany. The NSG has two parts - Special Action Group (SAG) comprising Army personnel and the Special Ranger Groups (SRG) which has personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces / State Police Forces.