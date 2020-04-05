India unites on PM Narendra Modi's appeal; lights diyas, candles as coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump to 3577

New Delhi: Indians all across the country switched off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on their mobile phone flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5), in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show "collective resolve and solidarity" in the country's fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

Crores of Indians across the country as well as overseas once again showed their unity in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. PM Modi, on Friday, had urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm to show solidarity and to dispel the darkness of coronavirus. "You may be alone at home but 130 crore people are with you", PM Modi had said in his video message on Friday, in an effort to infuse a sense of unity and purpose among people during the lockdown.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and outside their homes, with some flashing mobile flashlights while others lit candles and diyas.

Citizens, celebrities, sports stars and politicians all participated and in the "light against coronavirus" resolve. Many people also resorted to fireworks while devotional songs, mantras and the National Anthem was also played.

See photos of how India responded to PM Modi's call

Even foreign missions and diplomats in India, too, participated to show their wholehearted support to PM Modi's call for solidarity amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi shared photos of himself lighting lamps, and also wrote a Sanskrit shloka in his tweet which translates to: "Salutations to the Light of the Lamp which Brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which Destroys Inimical Feelings; Salutations to the Light of the Lamp."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the death toll due to COVID-19 infections jumped to 83 and the number of positive cases rose to 3,577 after 505 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by Union Health Ministry. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated

This is the second time that PM Modi has sought to rally people amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the COVID-19 scare, which has claimed more than 65,600 lives worldwide and infected over 12 lakh people.

The Prime Minister had earlier asked people to clap or beat utensils on March 22 for five minutes at 5 pm while asking them to observe a 14-hour self-imposed isolation called 'Janata Curfew' which began at 7 am till 9 pm to thank those working in essential services.