India, US revitalising QUAD initiative along with other member countries: President Donald Trump

India and US are revitalising the QUAD initiative, alongwith other member countries, announced President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump asserted that the first ministerial meeting on QUAD was "so much more than a meeting".

He added that they had agreed to cooperate on counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and maritime security for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The member countries are--US, India, Australia and Japan.

Trump said the US was working with Australia and Japan to create a Blue Dot network, a major initiative to ensure that countries around the world have access private sector-led trustworthy options for high quality for infrastructure development.

He said that a major focus of his discussions with PM Modi has been forging bilateral economic relationship that is fair and reciprocal and the two countries have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement. In his statement after restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi, Trump said the United States is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil. He talked of the defence deal of USD 3 billion between the two countries under which the Indian armed forces will get advanced helicopters.

Trump termed his visit "very special, unforgettable, extraordinary" and "very productive for both countries." "I know PM Modi will agree that this has been a very productive visit for both countries. Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to procure more than USD 3 billion of weapons including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters, finest in the world," he said.

"These deals will enhance our joint defence capabilities as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side. In our discussions, the PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries commitments to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. The United States is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," he said.

Trump said another major focus of his discussion was "forging bilateral economic relationship that is fair and reciprocal". "Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and I am optimistic that we would reach a deal that will of great importance to both countries," he said.